There’s A Petition To Boycott Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey has quickly become the pariah of the entertainment industry. Even his own generation is turning against him.

ICYMI, a leaked email from the television personality revealed a very blunt list of demands he sent out to his staff. Steve ordered his staff not to open his dressing room door. He wrote in all caps, “IF YOU OPEN MY DRESSING ROOM DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED,” clearly a far cry from the comedic, calm personality we see on television.

He hasn’t apologized for the email, but on a phone call with Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier, Steve did say “In hindsight, I probably should’ve handled it a little bit differently.” But fans aren’t happy and some are calling for a boycott of Mr. Harvey.

A Change.org petition titled Leaked Email Shows Steve Harvey REALLY Is A Coward & D*ck, reads “The Steve Harvey Show is moving from Chicago to LA…. and STILL NOTHING from Steve, Carson or Trump on helping Inner Cities. Harvey didn’t tell any of the staff or give them the option to move with the show. Instead before the final season he sent out an email to let them know not to talk to him without an appointment. He wasn’t even man enough to tell them to their face.”

The petition organizer likens Steve’s leaked email to “something Trump would email.” It turns out his colleagues are also pretty disturbed. Making fun of Steve, television legend Donnie Simpson leaked a set of rules of his own in an email, clearly mocking Steve Harvey, “If you see me in the hall and want to talk to me about something, bring it. I prefer things informal. We don’t need a meeting. I’ll be happy to walk with you in the hallway or to sit on the floor and talk if you want. Whatever’s cool with you is cool with me.”

Check out Donnie’s full response to Steve’s email here and leave your thoughts below.