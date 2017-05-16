Family Garage Set On Fire, Painted With Racist Graffiti In Upstate New York

Police in one upstate New York town are investigating a hate crime against an African-American family after authorities found their garage spray-painted with a racial slur and torched Sunday night, reports the Albany Times Union.

From Albany Times Union:

Within moments, Madison, his wife, Jennifer, and their five children needed to race out of their home — the victims of a fire and, police say, a hate crime against the black family.

Investigators arrived at their home at 29 Cold Spring Ave. around 11:40 p.m. to find a swastika and racial epithet spray-painted on the burning home in a quiet section of town, town police Chief Joseph Belardo said Monday.

Investigators are waiting to learn the cause and origin of the fire as well as looking for suspects, reports NEWS10 ABC.

SOURCE: Albany Times Union, NEWS10 ABC

SEE ALSO:

Racist Graffiti Painted Over On Interracial Couple’s House

NAACP Shames Officials Who Fined Interracial Couple For Not Removing Racist Graffiti