Chicago Police Announce New Use Of Deadly Force Policy

Photo by

National
Home > National

Chicago Police Announce New Use Of Deadly Force Policy

The department will train officers to de-escalate situations.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced Wednesday that the department is overhauling its use of deadly force policy to emphasize de-escalation, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

All police officers in the department will retrain by 2018 through an e-learning course and 12 hours of additional training.

Johnson said the new policy was driving internally—not motivated by a federal probe that found systemic constitutional violations, including racial bias and the use of force.

The police chief said his department is learning from the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, 17, by a White police officer. Massive protests erupted when a court ordered the police to release a video, which showed Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting the unarmed teen 16 times as he walked away.

Johnson said that incident “may have given us the springboard to move forward and change some things.”

SOURCE:  Chicago Sun-Times

SEE ALSO:

Black Males Killed In Vast Majority Of Chicago Police Shootings

Chicago Cops Poorly Trained & Misconduct Probes Biased, DOJ Says

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos