Minnesota Woman Arrested After Spraying Wendy’s Employee With Mace Over Stale Fries

Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson, 25, faces jail time after a dispute over fries turned vicious.
A Minnesota woman faces jail time after a dispute over fries turned vicious.
Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson, 25, is accused of spraying Mace through the drive-thru window at a Coon Rapids Wendy’s on May 18, according to a complaint obtained by KSTP.
The incident escalated after Dixson allegedly drove up to the drive-thru window, ordered her food and requested fresh french fries.
Witnesses say Dixson became irate once she reached the drive-thru window and began arguing with Wendy’s staff. An employee reportedly threw a soda at her after Dixson tried reaching through the window. The police report says Dixson reached back into her car for a can of Mace and sprayed it through the window.
One employee was hit directly in the face, while two others say they were hit as well.
SOURCE: KSTP
RELATED LINKS:
La Bella Vita: Michelle Obama Looks Flawless In Italy
22 Dead After Terrorist Attack At Ariana Grande Concert At Britain’s Manchester Arena
#BlackLivesMatter: Ohio Grand Jury Finds Police Shooting of 13-Year-Old Tyre King ‘Justified’
ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com
Article Courtesy of KSTP-TV Minneapolis-St. Paul and HelloBeautfiul
First Picture Courtesy of Jim Watson, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful
Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful