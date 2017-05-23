National
Home > National

Minnesota Woman Arrested After Spraying Wendy’s Employee With Mace Over Stale Fries

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment
US-INTERNET-FOOD-TWITTER-OFFBEAT

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson, 25, faces jail time after a dispute over fries turned vicious.

A Minnesota woman faces jail time after a dispute over fries turned vicious.

Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson, 25, is accused of spraying Mace through the drive-thru window at a Coon Rapids Wendy’s on May 18, according to a complaint obtained by KSTP.

The incident escalated after Dixson allegedly drove up to the drive-thru window, ordered her food and requested fresh french fries.

Witnesses say Dixson became irate once she reached the drive-thru window and began arguing with Wendy’s staff. An employee reportedly threw a soda at her after Dixson tried reaching through the window. The police report says Dixson reached back into her car for a can of Mace and sprayed it through the window.

One employee was hit directly in the face, while two others say they were hit as well.

Dixson faces a felony charge of using tear gas to immobilize-not while protecting self/property, according to the complaint. If found guilty she faces up to five years in prison and/or fines ranging from $3,0000-$10,000.

SOURCE: KSTP

RELATED LINKS:

La Bella Vita: Michelle Obama Looks Flawless In Italy

22 Dead After Terrorist Attack At Ariana Grande Concert At Britain’s Manchester Arena

#BlackLivesMatter: Ohio Grand Jury Finds Police Shooting of 13-Year-Old Tyre King ‘Justified’

 

ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of KSTP-TV Minneapolis-St. Paul and HelloBeautfiul

First Picture Courtesy of Jim Watson, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos