3 More Employees Call Out Fox News For Racial Discrimination

Photo by

National
Home > National

3 More Employees Call Out Fox News For Racial Discrimination

More than 20 employees have filed lawsuits against the controversial network.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

Three more Fox News employees made legal complaints about racial discrimination against the controversial network Monday, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

Fox News Radio shift editor Kathleen Lee charged in the lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court that [former radio news anchor Ron] Flatter also mockingly called her an “invalid” and “leaky” because she has “physical disabilities.” She said that Flatter also found other ways to torment her…

The two other former Fox workers filing suit are Naima Farrow and Vidya Mann. Farrow, who worked for Fox News in accounts payable from January 2014 to November 2015, claims in court papers she was fired “72 hours after disclosing her pregnancy to her supervisor.”

The three employees who recently filed allegations brings the total plaintiffs in sexual harassment and racial discrimination lawsuits against Fox to almost two dozen people, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: NBC NewsNew York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Fox News Slides In Ratings, MSNBC Grabs No. 1 Spot

Another Fox News Employee Fired For Racist Behavior

The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century

9 photos Launch gallery

The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century

Continue reading The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century

The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos