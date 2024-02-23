50 Cent: Calls Out His Son For Gambling With His Money

Recently, 50 Cent reacted to his son gambling with his money on the basketball court.
The person recording the video said, “I’m going to call your dad and I’ma tell him to give me my money.”
50 captioned the video, “Just in, SIRE caught gambling with my money [suspicious emoji] his ass better made that shot !”
Sire would have been forced to pay his adversary $1,100 if he was not successful in making the shot that would have erased his debt and earned him an additional $100.
