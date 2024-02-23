Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

50 Cent: Calls Out His Son For Gambling With His Money

50 Cent: Calls Out His Son For Gambling With His Money

Published on February 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Recently, 50 Cent reacted to his son gambling with his money on the basketball court.

The person recording the video said, “I’m going to call your dad and I’ma tell him to give me my money.”

50 captioned the video, “Just in, SIRE caught gambling with my money [suspicious emoji] his ass better made that shot !”

Sire would have been forced to pay his adversary $1,100 if he was not successful in making the shot that would have erased his debt and earned him an additional $100.

  • What’s the biggest rule you broke as a child?
  • Did your parents catch you? How did you get punished?

RELATED TAGS

50 Cent calls For His out son

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close