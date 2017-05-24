Apple Appoints First VP Of Diversity & Inclusion

Photo by

National
Home > National

Apple Appoints First VP Of Diversity & Inclusion

Diversity remains an elusive goal for Apple and the technology industry.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Apple hired Denise Young Smith, who headed its global human resources program, as its first vice president of diversity and inclusion, CNN reports.

Smith started her new position on Monday and will report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple’s diversity report states that the company worldwide is 68 percent male. Here in the United States, the tech giant is 56 percent White, 19 percent Asian, 12 percent Hispanic and 9 percent Black. Diversity remains an elusive goal for Apple and the technology industry.

Cook told Mashable that the tech community is at “fault” for the gender disparity.

“I think in general we haven’t done enough to reach out and show young women that it’s cool to do it and how much fun it can be,” he said.

The CEO added that his company is conducting outreach efforts from middle school through college to encourage women to pursue tech careers. Apple is also connecting with historically Black colleges and Universities, he said.

TechCrunch reported that Jeffrey Siminoff, who left the company in 2015, was the last person to lead Apple’s diversity efforts. Siminoff, however, held a director role. Smith, as a vice president, is empowered to have greater impact on the company’s initiatives.

SOURCE:  CNN, Mashable, TechCrunch

SEE ALSO:

Apple’s Diversity Numbers Remain Stagnant

Howard University Students To Train On Google Campus

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos