Former 3LW Manager Calls Out Adrienne Williams & Naturi Naughton

This week saw Adrienne and Naturi meet up for the first time publicly since Naturi was booted from 3LW. When Naturi dropped by The Real, Adrienne talked about a private moment where she apologized for all of the hurt and the drama surrounding the group’s split. Naturi said it was all water under the bridge because they have both grown so much since then.

Looking back on their time together, though, Adrienne and Naturi remembered having a lot of friction with the adults managing them.

That’s when Tse Williams, Kiely‘s sister and the group’s old manager, snapped.

Once she caught wind of what was said she launched into a lengthy Twitter tirade that went all over the place.

@AdrienneBailon and @naturinaughton The truth will set you free but I guess you’ll always have “alternative facts.” — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@AdrienneBailon and @naturinaughton Lucky 4 you that Kiely Williams is not a petty bitch and not spreading all your dirt. #fakeformerfriends — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@AdrienneBailon and @naturinaughton owe The Williams fam an apology for using them then bashing them for years in the press. #karmascoming — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@MissOLady Please don’t forget that we were with her nearly every day from 2001 – 2008. A lot happens. So many secrets shared amongst “friends.” — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@AdrienneBailon and @naturinaughton I keep notes and I have a very good memory. You should have kept our names out of your mouths… — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

What exactly did we “do” to @naturinaughton ? What is she apologizing for? We put you on and you’ve spent years talking trash about us. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

So let me get this str8t, @AdrienneBailon cont’d to be managed by me for 4 yrs after @naturinaughton left 3LW becuz she was afraid? Please! — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@AdrienneBailon and @naturinaughton Need to start keeping it a buck…but I know that will never happen. They must keep up the front. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

Tse also blasted the long-standing rumor that Naturi was kicked out of 3LW because she was dark-skinned. Then she took aim at Naturi‘s dad.

And yes, after 13 yrs of listening to tall tales, especially @naturinaughton I’m pissed off. You had a problem with skin color, not us. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@naturinaughton Since you wanna talk, let’s start with your father, his legal problems and why Kiely and @AdrienneBailon did not (cont) — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@naturinaughton felt uncomfortable around him. You shouldn’t have come for us all these years. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

Next Tse set her sights on Adrienne, and it got incredibly nasty. She unleashed some scalding tea and a few rumors.

@AdrienneBailon Moved to LA with me in 2005 (without Kiely) becuz she was afraid of me? Please! — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@AdrienneBailon Should start talking about “cousin” Aaron and that big lie? #howthebeefgotstartedwith3LW — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

You know why @the Cheetah Girls ended? NAKED PICTURES of @AdrienneBailon and Disney wasn’t having any of that. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@SayChanteChante Nope. main reason was the naked pics that were mysteriously “stolen” from Adrienne’s laptop. Sound familiar? They did 2 movies after R left — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

Things only got more scandalous from there.

Should we start talking about sleeping with a married man, for YEARS behind everyone’s back. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

Kanye? — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@AdrienneBailon Have you told your new hubby all those deep dark secrets? I’m sure he’d understand. After all, you guys are “Christians.” — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

Someone may need to check if Adrienne has any edges left after that Twitter attack.

After this dragging, it’s safe to say Tse has dashed all hopes of 3LW doing a reunion.

@tih_ago @AdrienneBailon @naturinaughton That will never happen. I tried to take the high road but that ends now. Bi$ches can’t stop telling lies after 13 years! — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

Scorched earth cause nikkas don’t know when to stop the BS. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

