Former 3LW Manager Calls Out Adrienne Williams & Naturi Naughton

Kiely Williams's sister leveled some pretty scandalous accusations at Adrienne Bailon.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 days ago
Latina Media Ventures Presents Latina Beauty, Hair & Wellness Expo

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty


Kiely Williams‘ mother went off on Adrienne Bailon and Naturi Naughton after their chat on The Real.

This week saw Adrienne and Naturi meet up for the first time publicly since Naturi was booted from 3LW. When Naturi dropped by The Real, Adrienne talked about a private moment where she apologized for all of the hurt and the drama surrounding the group’s split. Naturi said it was all water under the bridge because they have both grown so much since then.

.

Looking back on their time together, though, Adrienne and Naturi remembered having a lot of friction with the adults managing them.

That’s when Tse Williams, Kiely‘s sister and the group’s old manager, snapped.

Once she caught wind of what was said she launched into a lengthy Twitter tirade that went all over the place.

Tse also blasted the long-standing rumor that Naturi was kicked out of 3LW because she was dark-skinned. Then she took aim at Naturi‘s dad.

Next Tse set her sights on Adrienne, and it got incredibly nasty. She unleashed some scalding tea and a few rumors.

Things only got more scandalous from there.

Someone may need to check if Adrienne has any edges left after that Twitter attack.

After this dragging, it’s safe to say Tse has dashed all hopes of 3LW doing a reunion.

Photos