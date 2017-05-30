Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes School Of Communications [VIDEO]

Written By: Urban One

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment


Last year, Howard University announced that it was renaming its school of communications to the “Cathy Hughes School of Communications,” in honor of the founder of Radio One and the subsequent conglomerate of media build on those foundations. Once a student at Howard’s school of communications, Cathy Hughes took her skills and went on to build an entire company, becoming the first black woman to head up a publicly traded corporation. This year, the first group of graduates from the newly named school celebrated the culmination of all their hard work.

Alfred Liggins III, CEO of Radio One and the progeny of Cathy Hughes, fittingly delivered a motivating speech to the group of graduates. He told the story of his mother’s relentless pursuit of her dreams, urging students to continue the fight bravely fought by Cathy and her predecessors to be the authority on the narrative of the black diaspora. Check out the video above to watch the powerful speech for yourself!

RELATED: Radio One CEO Alfred Liggins To Be Inducted Into Broadcasting & Cable Hall Of Fame

RELATED: Kamala Harris Encourages Howard University Grads During Commencement [VIDEO]

RELATED: Michelle Obama Surprises Howard University Students [VIDEO]

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes School Of Communications [VIDEO]

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 7 months ago
11.13.16
Photos