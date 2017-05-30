Tune In To National Urban League’s State Of Black America Town Hall

Photo by

National
Home > National

Tune In To National Urban League’s State Of Black America Town Hall

Roland Martin on Wednesday will host a TVOne exclusive 2-hour special–the National Urban League Presents: State of Black America Town Hall.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

The National Urban League Presents: State of Black America Town Hall on Wed. May 31 at 8 P.M. ET in an exclusive 2-hour special on TVOne.

Roland Martin will host the groundbreaking event that will be taped before a live audience at the historic Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., and will bring together some of the nation’s greatest thought leaders, including Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Georgetown University professor and author; Angela Rye, political commentator and analyst; Touré, culture critic and journalist; Symone Sanders, former national press secretary for Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT); Jeff Johnson, journalist; Angela Sailor, former director of the RNC’s Coalitions Department; and Paris Dennard, GOP commentator, according to a news release.

Some of the issues slated to be discussed include job creation, voting rights, and criminal justice reform.

Over the last four decades, The State of Black America has become one of the most highly-anticipated benchmarks and sources for thought leadership around racial equality in America across economics, employment, education, health, housing, criminal justice and civic participation,” National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial said in a prepared statement. “Now, thanks to TV One and our other partners, we’re thrilled to be able to bring the conversation to a much wider audience and be the catalyst for a national conversation on issues of racial and economic justice.”

Click here to read the report.

SEE ALSO:

Education, Health Up, Social Justice Down: The Urban League Releases Its 2017 Report On The State Of Black America

2015 State of Black America: Equality Index Rises Slightly, But Racial Gap Remains Wide

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Tune In To National Urban League’s State Of Black America Town Hall

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 7 months ago
11.13.16
Photos