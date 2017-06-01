Entertainment
Tiny Warns Tamar Braxton To Shut Up

Tiny told Tamar to hush before things "get out of hand."

Tamar Braxton cracked a joke about Tiny‘s mom, and Tiny had to let her know she does not want those problems.

If you recall, earlier this year Tiny‘s mother questioned Tamar hasn’t been spending more quality time with her god-daughter, Heiress Harris.

Tamar rehashed the spat when commenting on someone’s post recently, stating, “Don’t make me Tiny mother and ask u why you ain’t come see him then?”

The Braxton Family Values star may have meant it as a joke, but Tiny wasn’t laughing.

Despite her dramatic split from T.I., Tiny had time today. She caught the shade from Tamar and instead of throwing it back, she advised her former friend to back off before things got really ugly.

“Really I think u guys shouldn’t be speaking on something u know nothing about & #Tamar should be quiet like I’m doing before things get out of hand!! Period!!” Tiny replied. “If I would have known my mom was gonna say something I would have stopped her too cause it’s between me & Tamar that’s it!!”

Photos