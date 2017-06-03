Rope Discovered Near MLK Memorial In Washington, D.C.

Rope Discovered Near MLK Memorial In Washington, D.C.

The incident happened just two days after a noose was discovered at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Posted 2 days ago
A visitor found a section of rope near the MLK Memorial in Washington, D.C. Friday following the recent discovery of a noose inside the National Museum of African American History and Culture, reports USA Today.

From USA Today:

The piece of rope was found on a bench at the memorial [for civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.] on near the National Mall [said U.S. Park Police.] A visitor turned it in at the memorial’s bookstore. Police did not release any further information…

On Wednesday, a noose was found inside the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. “The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity — a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans,” said Lonnie Bunch, the director of the African American history museum. [There was a noose found hanging from a tree around the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden near the National Mall last week. Police are also investigating that incident.]

The rope was not hanging, and the female visitor might have been with a tour group, reports WUSA.

Read about the noose found at National Museum on NewsOne.

SOURCE: USA TodayWUSA

Photos