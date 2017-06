KIMORA LEE SIMMONS WELCOME TO THE (SUPER RICH) NEIGHBORHOOD Drops $27.5 Mil On Villa

Just joined a star-studded cast of homeowners … but it cost her a pretty penny.

Russell Simmons‘ ex-wife plunked down a king’s ransom for the 7 bedroom, 11 bath home in Beverly Park, a wealthy gated community where tons of celebs live … including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Eddie Murphy and Sylvester Stallone.

The swanky pad has a gourmet kitchen, conservatory, wine cellar and a home theater. The outdoor pool’s not too shabby either.

Source TMZ

