Coachella 2018 Beyoncé Is Headlining

Remember when you were saddened by the fact that Beyoncé had to pull out of her slot at Coachella 2017 due to her current pregnancy and was replaced with Lady Gaga?

Well, no need to fret. Parkwood Entertainment and Goldenvoice both confirmed that the diva herself will be returning to the festival’s 2018 edition as the headliner, although the rest of the lineup has yet to be announced. But let’s be honest, when it comes to the chance of seeing the phenom that is Beyoncé, most wouldn’t need anymore convincing when it comes to handing over our hard earned coins.

Source MadameNoire