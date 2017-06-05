Features
Coachella 2018 Beyoncé Is Headlining

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Remember when you were saddened by the fact that Beyoncé had to pull out of her slot at Coachella 2017 due to her current pregnancy and was replaced with Lady Gaga?

Well, no need to fret. Parkwood Entertainment and Goldenvoice both confirmed that the diva herself will be returning to the festival’s 2018 edition as the headliner, although the rest of the lineup has yet to be announced. But let’s be honest, when it comes to the chance of seeing the phenom that is Beyoncé, most wouldn’t need anymore convincing when it comes to handing over our hard earned coins.

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

Source MadameNoire 

