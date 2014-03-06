Lupita Nyong’o is definitely not dating “Dallas Buyer’s Club” star Jared Leto because she’s in a relationship with conscious Somalian rapper K’naan. The two were spotted holding each other as Lupita made her promotional rounds after winning “Best Supporting Actress” at the 2014 Academy Awards for her role as Patsey in the film “12 Years A Slave.”

Lupita, who admitted that she didn’t let anyone hold her golden trophy, allowed K’naan hold carry it as she visited “Live With Michael and Kelly.” K’naan who struck musical success in to 2010 with his song “Waving Flag,” doesn’t mind playing the background. “Me and @lupitanyongo without flash. #proudtobeunseen #protestingflash #lightingequality #causesthatdontexist #butshould,” he wrote on Instagram.

Check out the couple chilling without all of the flashing lights.

We love them!

UP NEXT: Don’t Touch Prince’s Hair

PM BUZZ: Meet Lupita’s Boo; Don’t Touch Prince’s Hair; The Carters’ Date Night & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4Next page »