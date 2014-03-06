CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

PM BUZZ: Meet Lupita’s Boo; Don’t Touch Prince’s Hair; The Carters’ Date Night & More…

0 reads
Leave a comment

Lupita Nyong’o is definitely not dating “Dallas Buyer’s Club” star Jared Leto because she’s in a relationship with conscious Somalian rapper K’naan. The two were spotted holding each other as Lupita made her promotional rounds after winning “Best Supporting Actress” at the 2014 Academy Awards for her role as Patsey in the film “12 Years A Slave.”

Lupita, who admitted that she didn’t let anyone hold her golden trophy, allowed K’naan hold carry it as she visited “Live With Michael and Kelly.” K’naan who struck musical success in to 2010 with his song “Waving Flag,” doesn’t mind playing the background. “Me and @lupitanyongo without flash. #proudtobeunseen #protestingflash #lightingequality #causesthatdontexist #butshould,” he wrote on Instagram.

Check out the couple chilling without all of the flashing lights.

We love them!

UP NEXT: Don’t Touch Prince’s Hair

PM BUZZ: Meet Lupita’s Boo; Don’t Touch Prince’s Hair; The Carters’ Date Night & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce , Jay-Z , Lupita Nyong'o , Prince

1 2 3 4Next page »

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close