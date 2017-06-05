Entertainment Industry Foundation Hosts Star-Studded Telecast For Teachers And Students - Roaming Show

Entertainment Industry Foundation Hosts Star-Studded Telecast For Teachers And Students – Roaming Show

Halle Berry: I'm Not Pregnant!!!

Halle Berry: I’m Not Pregnant!!!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 10 hours ago
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

One day after sparking pregnancy rumors, Halle Berry’s rep released a statement saying, ‘It is absolutely not true. She is not pregnant,’ according to Us Weekly.

Social media went crazy Sunday, June 4, when the Bedford beauty was photographed at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles sporting, what appeared to be, a baby bump under her sequined

The rep released a statement after fans started sending congratulations.

But Halle can you blame us?  You did the pregnant pose with your hands on your belly!!!  You started it!  Oh well we were happy for your blessing! LOL  Guess we will stop planning the shower!

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Gregg DeGuire and Getty Images

Photos