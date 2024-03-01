Cincinnati: Free Donuts From Krispy Kreme?

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Free Donuts From Krispy Kreme?

Krispy Kreme is running a new Super TWOsday promotion.

To take advantage of the offer, simply visit your local Krispy Kreme Shop on Tuesday, March 5 and score two free Original Glazed Doughnuts, no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme’s Super TWOsday offer is available nationwide in-shop and via drive-thru.

If you’re asked, simply mention promo code “TWOSDAY.”