FAB FINDS: Rue 107 Launches New Athletic Collection And We Want Everything

Rue 107 is the creative brand birthed by Marie Jean-Baptiste. The Haitian-American fashion designer is known for her fun-loving prints and clothing line that shades no size, going from 0 to 3X. Starting as a line of leggings in Brooklyn it has morphed into a fashionable collection that everyone from your best friend to Beyoncé is rocking.

Marie invited me to her showroom (you can visit too!), tour her factory, and have a fashion show showing off the new Rue 107 styles. The activewear collection boasts bold patterns, bright colors, and sexy silhouettes that will take you from burpees to brunch with ease.

Rue 107 chose Necole Kane, editor in chief and founder of XONecole to be the brand ambassador. Necole is the perfect choice to represent Rue 107 as she has been personally going through a transition (leaving Necole Bitchie and launching the positive, women’s site, XO Necole), and physically (recently competing in her first body building competition). Necole stated on her Instagram how she is “so honored and excited” to be a part of their latest campaign.

Check out my favorite pieces below (styling suggestions included!).

I’m obsessed with this Quinn one piece bodysuit. One piece looks are definitely in and this one is perfect to wear to yoga or the pump some iron. Best part? It’s $68.00, making it more affordable than other athleisure collections.

I love this fun pattern and the sexy low back making it functional, yet stylish. Who can also deny this splash of pattern?

Not into color and patterns? It’s okay! This all black workout look is so sexy with the mesh overlay. Throw on a denim jacket and you are ready to run those weekend errands.

Necole is modeling the midnight nude option and looks fire! This top could double as an outfit with jeans.

Marie is a lover of prints and Rue 107 is known for this. I’m absolutely loving the Tanzania print on all these various athletic silhouettes.

Athleisure is not a trend, it’s a lifestyle and a look that is not going away anytime soon. What piece are you going to get your hands on? Tell us in the comments and shop the collection, here.

