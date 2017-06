Tupac Estate Embroiled In Legal Battle

Earlier this year it was announced that Tupac Shakur’s trust filed three suits in California state court against the legendary late rapper’s aunt, a memorabilia dealer and a documentary filmmaker, seeking to prevent commercial exploitation of photographs, video footage and personal items, including Tupac’s passport, per law360.com.

The suit against Gobi M. Rahimi, a documentary filmmaker who worked with Tupac late in his life, alleges he is exploiting video and photographic footage taken in the months before Tupac’s death without paying the trust its share of the proceeds.

Source MadameNoire

Also On 100.3: