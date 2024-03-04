CLOSE
Beyoncé Ties Miley Cyrus With Her Latest No. 1 Single
Beyoncé’s new single “Texas Hold ‘Em” is an even bigger hit in the second week since it debuted.
Most new arrivals begin slipping down the rankings ion Billboard’s charts almost immediately.
Bey has bucked that trend, as “Texas Hold ‘Em” has risen to No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart this time around after debuting at No. 4.
Beyoncé is now on the same level as four other musicians for the sixth-most No. 1 hits on the Streaming Songs chart, including one rapper with whom she shares a leader.
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus have all ruled the ranking four times as well.
- What do you think of Bey’s new country song?
