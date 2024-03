SZA: Offers Sneak Peek Of Upcoming ‘Sesame Street’ Appearance

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

GODS TIMING !!! FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUTLOUD !!NEVER GIVE UP !! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE I BELIEVE IN YOU !! 🫶🏾🥹💛 https://t.co/ApqBpPu3uc pic.twitter.com/E3qg7Kw4eC — SZA (@sza) March 2, 2024

SZA has a new project in the works.

On March 1st she took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease her upcoming appearance on Sesame Street.

The photo featured several residents of the beloved block. “God’s timing,” she wrote. “Follow your dreams and say them out loud. Never give up. Anything is possible. I

believe in you.”

SZA admits that this guest spot is fulfilling one of her lifetime wishes.