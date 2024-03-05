CLOSE
Dairy Queen Brings Back This Fan-Favorite Discontinued Treat
Dairy Queen has revealed that they are returning a popular menu item originally discontinued last spring, the Cherry Dipped Cone.
Last year, a Dairy Queen district manager in Michigan named Miranda shared the sad news with fans that the Cherry Dipped Cone was being discontinued. She was also
the one who got to announce that is coming back.
She released a video to DQ’s official page and said, “Due to popular demand, Cherry is coming back.”
The chain also currently offers Chocolate Dipped and Confetti Cake Dipped Cones
- What is your favorite Ice Cream flavor?
