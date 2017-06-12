Entertainment
Watch: Greatest Throwback Proposal Ever to Troop ‘All I Do Is Think Of You’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Soul Food Festival - Los Angeles, CA

Source: Keipher McKennie / Getty

Proposals are all over the internet but this one struck a chord with us because it took us back to junior high when Troop jackets were in style and the R&B group Troop was everything!

Check out this unique proposal that goes down at a graduation party to the tune of Troops ‘All I Do Is Think Of You”!


We think this groom and his crew did a great job even getting the throwback clothes down to the way we used to wear them.  Congrats to the happy couple!

Check out the original video for Troop



Celebrating Black Love

15 photos

Celebrating Black Love

Continue reading Celebrating Black Love

Celebrating Black Love

In a culture where celebrity breaks-ups and divorces flood the headlines, we want to shout-out the married couples who have stuck it out for years or are just now embarking on their journey of love.

