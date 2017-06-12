Watch: Greatest Throwback Proposal Ever to Troop ‘All I Do Is Think Of You’

Proposals are all over the internet but this one struck a chord with us because it took us back to junior high when Troop jackets were in style and the R&B group Troop was everything!
Check out this unique proposal that goes down at a graduation party to the tune of Troops ‘All I Do Is Think Of You”!
We think this groom and his crew did a great job even getting the throwback clothes down to the way we used to wear them. Congrats to the happy couple!
Check out the original video for Troop
