Mathew Knowles Shares What He Thinks Beyoncé’s Weakness Is

Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and Solange, recently spoke at Howard University, dishing on his esteemed behind-the-scenes career. Knowles also revealed of his present and former artists’ weakness, in which Beyoncé’s named notably popped up.
Knowles went on to use his own daughters as examples. In particular, he shared that Queen Bey herself isn’t a natural public speaker. In contrast, he explained that Solange, who has booked many speaking gigs, is the better orator.
“See, I would never have Beyoncé up here public speaking,” he continued. “She’s not good at it. Solange was just at Yale. She’s incredible at it. But I know all of my artists’ [weaknesses]. They all have weaknesses.
