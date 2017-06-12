Features
XSCAPE – LET’S DO A TV SHOW

Xscape In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Xscape fired up their fans when they announced a reunion a few months back.

The all girl R&B super group is filming in ATL and the show will air on Bravo. We’re told it premieres in November … when ‘RHOA’ returns so it can piggyback off the show.

The show will follow all 4 members – Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott –  as they reunite to prepare for their first performance in over 20 years which takes place at Essence Festival later this month.

Source TMZ

Photos