XSCAPE – LET’S DO A TV SHOW

Xscape fired up their fans when they announced a reunion a few months back.
The all girl R&B super group is filming in ATL and the show will air on Bravo. We’re told it premieres in November … when ‘RHOA’ returns so it can piggyback off the show.
The show will follow all 4 members – Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott – as they reunite to prepare for their first performance in over 20 years which takes place at Essence Festival later this month.
Source TMZ
