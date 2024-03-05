Domestic Battery Charges Against Colts Tight End Dropped

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

AVON, Ind.–Domestic battery charges against Indianapolis Colts Tight End Drew Ogletree were dismissed on Tuesday. It’s from an incident that happened in December 2023.

When officers with the Avon Police Department got to a home after being called there, they found a woman in a bedroom crying. They say she told them that Ogletree had “body slammed her onto the ground” in an argument over a broken phone. Court documents say that Ogletree’s young son was home at the time. Shortly after arrest warrants were issued, Ogletree turned himself in to police.

On Tuesday, prosecutors in Hendricks County said “subsequent interviews with all parties involved revealed information and evidence not provided to law enforcement on the night of the alleged incident. The evidence is insufficient to prosecute this case.”

The judge dismissed the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be filed at a later date.

Ogletree’s attorney released the following statement:

Andrew has always maintained his innocence and he has been fully exonerated. Andrew would like to thank the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office and the Avon Police Department for their professionalism and their never-ending pursuit of the truth.

Additionally, Andrew deeply appreciates his family, friends and fans who stood by him during these proceedings. Finally, Andrew is forever grateful to his attorneys who believed in his innocence and fought tirelessly for today’s result.

Ogletree missed the final two games of the regular season for the Colts because he was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

An NFL player who is on the Exempt List cannot participate in any football activities during that time. That means Ogletree cannot practice or play with the Colts until he is removed from that list.

Before the charges were dropped, Ogletree faced two felony counts of ‘domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury’ and ‘domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16’ following his arrest at the end of December.

