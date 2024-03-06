CLOSE
Wendy Williams Doc Sets Record
The documentary Where is Wendy Williams has set a ratings record for Lifetime.
Over two nights, the two-part documentary averaged 1.2 million viewers and a whopping 6.2 million viewers via linear and digital platforms.
According to Lifetime, those numbers make the documentary the best new non-fiction performance since Janet Jackson’s documentary two years ago.
Cameras followed Wendy for two years after her talk show ended. The documentary also put a spotlight on Wendy’s mental state, behavior, and declining health.
Where is Wendy Williams premiered days after it was revealed she suffers from primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, the same disease Bruce Willis
suffers from.
- What did you think of the Wendy Williams documentary?
