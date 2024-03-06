Listen Live
 Delta Airlines: Hiking Baggage Fees

 Delta Airlines: Hiking Baggage Fees

Published on March 6, 2024

Delta is the latest airline to announce an increase in baggage fees.
The airline is bumping up its checked bag fee by $5 starting this week – making it $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second checked bag.
If you already bought your ticket before today, the price hike won’t affect you.
Both American Airlines and United Airlines announced baggage fee hikes last month.
