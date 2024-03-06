CLOSE
Delta Airlines Hiking Baggage Fees
Delta is the latest airline to announce an increase in baggage fees.
The airline is bumping up its checked bag fee by $5 starting this week – making it $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second checked bag.
If you already bought your ticket before today, the price hike won’t affect you.
Both American Airlines and United Airlines announced baggage fee hikes last month.
- What’s the most annoying fee to have to pay when flying?
More from 100.3
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Bone Thugs N Harmony Winning Weekend
-
D.L.’s Top 10 Hilarious Signs That He Watches Too Many Adult Films
-
Cincinnati: Local Park Ranger Shares History Of The Buffalo Soldiers
-
Jazzy Report: Trump Wants The Black Vote