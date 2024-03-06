100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Delta Airlines Hiking Baggage Fees

Delta is the latest airline to announce an increase in baggage fees.

The airline is bumping up its checked bag fee by $5 starting this week – making it $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second checked bag.

If you already bought your ticket before today, the price hike won’t affect you.

Both American Airlines and United Airlines announced baggage fee hikes last month.