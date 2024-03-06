CHARLESTON, S.C. — GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has ended her presidential campaign.
The decision comes after former President Trump won 14 of the 16 state and territorial primaries that took place on Super Tuesday.
Haley made a speech in Charleston, South Carolina later today. In the speech, Haley did not endorse anyone, as expected, but instead encouraged Trump to convince her supporters to vote for him.
The decision also comes nearly a month after Haley vowed to not end her presidential campaign.
The post Nikki Haley Ends Presidential Campaign appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Nikki Haley Ends Presidential Campaign was originally published on wibc.com
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Bone Thugs N Harmony Winning Weekend
-
D.L.’s Top 10 Hilarious Signs That He Watches Too Many Adult Films
-
Cincinnati: Local Park Ranger Shares History Of The Buffalo Soldiers
-
Jazzy Report: Trump Wants The Black Vote