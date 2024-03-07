CLOSE
Nelly Argues His Era Of Hip-Hop Was The ‘Toughest Ever’
Recently, Nelly made the bold claim that he thinks his time during his dominance in hip-hop was the toughest time compared to the other eras.
He said, “Country Grammar sold five million and I didn’t even get nominated as Best New Artist! Because my album came out in 2000 so I wasn’t even on the ballot. In
2001, the great, talented, well-deserving Miss Alicia Keys won—and she should have won.”
He continued, “You gotta understand, my era of music was the toughest era in Hip-Hop ever. Ever! When I put out songs, I had to go against DMX, JAY-Z, Eminem, Lil
Wayne, 50 Cent, Luda. All of us are fighting for one spot! So from ’99 to 2008-2010, it’s the hardest era ever to get records.”
- Why do you disagree with Nelly’s opinion?
