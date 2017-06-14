Senators Again Try To Restrain Kamala Harris’ Pursuit Of Truth At Senate Hearing

Photo by

National
Home > National

Senators Again Try To Restrain Kamala Harris’ Pursuit Of Truth At Senate Hearing

Sen. Harris, a former prosecutor, called it “unacceptable” that the attorney general cannot “name his legal basis for evading questions.”

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

Senate colleagues interrupted and admonished Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) during a Senate hearing on Tuesday when she pressed Attorney General Jeff Sessions for clear answers in the probe of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Harris, the former California attorney general, pressed Sessions to identify the policy he relies on to refuse answering questions about his conversations with President Donald Trump.

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain interrupted first, saying Sessions, who appeared to be stalling so that Harris’ time to question him would expire, should be allowed to answer her question.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) then chimed in that he controls the hearing and Sessions should be allowed to answer the question.

Harris later tweeted that “it’s unacceptable” for the nation’s top law enforcement official not to identify “his legal basis for evading questions.”

Many applauded Harris’ pursuit of truth:

As NBC News noted, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the committee’s vice chairman, and other committee members interrupted Sessions during his meandering answers. Yet Harris was the only senator rebuked for pressing the attorney general. Some viewed the incident through the lens of sexism and racism.

That wasn’t the first time that Harris was called out for aggressively pursuing answers and clarity from a witness.

CNN reported that Burr disrupted Harris during her questioning of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, chiding her for interrupting the witness’ response. Harris simply wanted to know if Rosenstein would grant Special Counsel Robert Mueller independence from the DOJ in Mueller’s probe of the Trump campaign’s possible ties with Russia.

SOURCE:  NBC News, CNN

SEE ALSO:

Stand Up: Kamala Harris Encourages Howard University Grads During Commencement

Kamala Harris Gets Big Thumbs-Up At First Town Hall Meeting

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

46 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 2 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos