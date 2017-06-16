[Video] DJ Khaled Featuring Rhianna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

[Video] DJ Khaled Featuring Rhianna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

If this keeps up DJ Khaled might have a classic on his hands.

Rihanna & Bryson Tiller join forces with DJ Khaled for an infectious summer jam they will definitely have you on the dance floor. The new joint “Wild Thoughts” samples a bit of the Grammy award winning Santana song “Maria, Maria” and will be featured on Khaled’s upcoming album “Grateful.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The album features a slew of artists including Jay Z, Beyonce, Chance The Rapper, Migos and too many more to be named.

Related: DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” Debuts At #1
Related: DJ Khaled Featuring Jay Z & Beyonce “Shining”

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

12 photos Launch gallery

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

Continue reading 13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 2 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos