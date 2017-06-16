Sad Racists Hang Noose From Tree In Maryland

Photo by

Officers found the symbol of racial violence Thursday at a condominium complex in Maryland.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 7 hours ago
As America continues to march toward the day when Whites will no longer represent the majority of the population, racists are resorting to old tactics to try to threaten people of color as they recognize the end of their bloody reign.

A noose was recently found hanging from a tree at a housing complex in Montgomery Village, Maryland Thursday, with several nooses having turned up across the Washington, D.C. area in recent weeks, reports The Washington Post.

Maryland police officers found the noose, known as a historic symbol of racial violence used in lynchings of Blacks, at the Heron’s Cove Condominium neighborhood in Montgomery Village, Montgomery County police said in a statement. The noose, made of synthetic rope, was discovered in a tree inside a common area near a parking lot at 8 a.m. Thursday, writes the Post.

The latest investigation of nooses recovered in and around the Washington, D.C.-area comes after several were found at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Smithsonian and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

A police officer took the noose down, and cops said that they did not know of any suspicious activity related to Thursday’s incident, reports NBC Washington.

SOURCE: The Washington Post, NBC Washington

