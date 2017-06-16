Sad Racists Hang Noose From Tree In Maryland

As America continues to march toward the day when Whites will no longer represent the majority of the population, racists are resorting to old tactics to try to threaten people of color as they recognize the end of their bloody reign.
A noose was recently found hanging from a tree at a housing complex in Montgomery Village, Maryland Thursday, with several nooses having turned up across the Washington, D.C. area in recent weeks, reports The Washington Post.
Maryland police officers found the noose, known as a historic symbol of racial violence used in lynchings of Blacks, at the Heron’s Cove Condominium neighborhood in Montgomery Village, Montgomery County police said in a statement. The noose, made of synthetic rope, was discovered in a tree inside a common area near a parking lot at 8 a.m. Thursday, writes the Post.
The latest investigation of nooses recovered in and around the Washington, D.C.-area comes after several were found at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Smithsonian and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
A police officer took the noose down, and cops said that they did not know of any suspicious activity related to Thursday’s incident, reports NBC Washington.
SOURCE: The Washington Post, NBC Washington
SEE ALSO:
Photo Of Black Girl With Noose Sparks Controversy At California High School
Racist Hate Crime: Black Teddy Bear, Noose Found At North Carolina School
4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
30 photos Launch gallery
1. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
1 of 30
2. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
2 of 30
3. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
3 of 30
4. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
4 of 30
5. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
5 of 30
6. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
6 of 30
7. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
7 of 30
8. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
8 of 30
9. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
9 of 30
10. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
10 of 30
11. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
11 of 30
12. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
12 of 30
13. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
13 of 30
14. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
14 of 30
15. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
15 of 30
16. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
16 of 30
17. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
17 of 30
18. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
18 of 30
19. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
19 of 30
20. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
20 of 30
21. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
21 of 30
22. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
22 of 30
23. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
23 of 30
24. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
24 of 30
25. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
25 of 30
26. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
26 of 30
27. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
27 of 30
28. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
28 of 30
29. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
29 of 30
30. 4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner
Source:Radio One
30 of 30