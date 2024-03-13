CLOSE
Dr. Dre Getting His Star on the Walk of Fame
Dr. Dre is getting a star on the Holywood of Fame.
According to the press release, Dre will be honored to receive the 2,775 star on the Walk of Fame, and his star will be placed beside his homie, Snoop Dogg.
Dr. Dre’s star will serve as a lasting symbol of his immense talent and enduring legacy in the world of music, said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Dre’s star will be revealed on March 19.
- What’s the first Dr. Dre song you learned the entire song?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
"We Them Ones" Winning Weekend!
-
D.L.’s Top 10 Hilarious Signs That He Watches Too Many Adult Films
-
Jazzy Report: Trump Wants The Black Vote
-
ESIGN Consent & Text Policy