Dr. Dre Getting His Star on the Walk of Fame

Dr. Dre is getting a star on the Holywood of Fame.

According to the press release, Dre will be honored to receive the 2,775 star on the Walk of Fame, and his star will be placed beside his homie, Snoop Dogg.

Dr. Dre’s star will serve as a lasting symbol of his immense talent and enduring legacy in the world of music, said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dre’s star will be revealed on March 19.