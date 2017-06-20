Chandler Parr Interviews The Stars Of ‘Power’ Including Omari Hardwick, Naturi Haughton, LaLa & More!

Your browser does not support iframes.

It looks like Russ Parr’s daughter Chandler is following her dad’s broadcasting footsteps!

The University of Maryland student represented The Russ Parr Morning Show at the Washington D.C. premiere of Power’s upcoming season. Chandler got the scoop on season four from Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Lala Anthony, Lela Loren, Rotimi and Michael Rainey Jr.

Check out the interviews above!

