‘Power Book II: Ghost’ To End With Season 4 At Starz
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is wrapping up.
The popular series will end with Season 4 at Starz.
Season 4 will air in two parts, with part one debuting on June 7th, while part two will launch on Sept. 6.th June 7 is the tenth
anniversary of ‘Power’s’ premiere on Starz.
“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise – fans will not be
disappointed,” said Kathryn Busby, president of programming for Starz. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter,
our commitment to the ‘Power’ universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”
- Are you sad to see it end?
- Why, or why not?
