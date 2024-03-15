100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Taco Bell Launches New Menu

Taco Bell is unveiling a new Cantina Chicken Menu.

Starting March 21, customers will be able to get a Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and

Cantina Chicken Bowl.

The new menu showcases slow-roasted chicken infused with a medley of Mexican spices, alongside fresh additions like shredded purple cabbage and homemade

Avocado Verde Salsa.