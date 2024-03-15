CLOSE
Taco Bell Launches New Menu
Taco Bell is unveiling a new Cantina Chicken Menu.
Starting March 21, customers will be able to get a Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and
Cantina Chicken Bowl.
The new menu showcases slow-roasted chicken infused with a medley of Mexican spices, alongside fresh additions like shredded purple cabbage and homemade
Avocado Verde Salsa.
- What type of ethnic food is your go-to?
