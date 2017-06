RYAN SEACREST ON ‘A.I.’ The Money’s Good … BUT I WANT A BETTER TITLE

Ryan Seacrest – no deal yet and it’s not over money.

Seacrest and Fremantle Media and Core Media – the producers of “American Idol”– have agreed on his salary … somewhere between $10 million and $15 million, substantially less than Katy Perry’s $25M paycheck but definitely not chump change – but he wants more than a “Host” title. Sources at Fremantle and Core tell us, Seacrest is asking for an Executive Producer credit but Fremantle is balking, and the stalemate has now lasted more than a week. It’s unclear if Seacrest wants day-to-day responsibilities for producing the show — hard to imagine since there are only 24 hours in a day.

Source TMZ

