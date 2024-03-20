Listen Live
Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Using Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro

| 03.20.24
FGI Night Of Stars 39th Annual Gala

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Whoopi Goldberg shared on Tuesday that she turned to the weight loss drug Mounjaro after reaching around 300 pounds while filming “Till,” a project in which she was both a star and producer. Her revelation comes amidst a broader conversation about obesity drugs, sparked in part by Oprah Winfrey’s recent ABC special.

Reflecting on her experience during the filming of “Till” in 2022, Goldberg addressed a reporter’s suggestion that she wore a fat suit for the role. She clarified, “That was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids.” Goldberg’s use of steroids during the production led to a serious health scare involving double pneumonia and sepsis.

Discussing her weight loss journey on “The View,” Goldberg credited Mounjaro as a key factor in shedding the pounds. She admitted that she hadn’t realized the extent of her weight gain until she saw herself in the mirror one day, remarking, “That’s a lot of me!”
In her conversation with co-hosts, Goldberg emphasized the importance of recognizing obesity as a medical condition deserving of proper treatment. She advocated for a compassionate approach to self-care, stressing that “It’s a matter of how we treat ourselves.”
