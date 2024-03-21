WTFasho: For $500K, You Could Eat In A Space Balloon!

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

For $500K, You Could Eat in a Space Balloon!

Want an out-of-this-world dining experience?

Space travel company SpaceVIP is offering people the opportunity to enjoy a meal from a Michelin Star restaurant while traveling above orbit.

Tourists would travel in a “space balloon,” a carbon-neutral pressurized cabin, which will take flight in 2025.

Of course, the price could set you back a bit — the experience will cost each tourist $495 thousand!