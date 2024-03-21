WTFasho: For $500K, You Could Eat In A Space Balloon!

CLOSE
For $500K, You Could Eat in a Space Balloon!
Want an out-of-this-world dining experience?
Space travel company SpaceVIP is offering people the opportunity to enjoy a meal from a Michelin Star restaurant while traveling above orbit.
Tourists would travel in a “space balloon,” a carbon-neutral pressurized cabin, which will take flight in 2025.
Of course, the price could set you back a bit — the experience will cost each tourist $495 thousand!
- If you had the money, would this be something you would do?
- Why or why not?
- What is the fanciest dining experience you have ever had?
