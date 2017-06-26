Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance At The BET Awards

Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance At The BET Awards

Three generations of Black Excellence, all dressed in white.

the 2017 BET Awards was like a time machine to the past, culminating in a tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award honorees New Edition. After a pair of performances from “Young New Edition” — the young stars who played the group in BET’s The New Edition Story — and “New New Edition” — the actors who played the group when they were grown — the original group, including Ricky BellMichael BivinsBobby BrownRonnie DeVoeJohnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant, hit the stage in all white and brought the crowd to their feet.

We can’t tell if it was the nostalgia, the display of Black Excellence or the visual of three generations of Black men crushing it on stage in all white, but Twitter was living:

With both Xscape and New Edition performing in one night, the 2017 BET Awards was an homage to our childhoods and probably had everyone born after 1993 running to do their Googles.

 

 

