Mary J. Blige’s Ex Rips Into Her BET Awards Performance

They say hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — unless you’ve met Kendu Isaacs . He is a man scorned and ranting all over the ‘Gram.

Mary J. Blige’s estranged husband is not happy with how the singer is handling their split, especially after her epic BET Awards performance on Sunday. Mary sang her face off in the songs “Set Me Free” and “Love Yourself.” Clearly, like any good artist, the songs were about her personal life. Kendu was pissed.

He took to Instagram to blast MJB’s performance:

What's the tea, #KenduIsaacs!? 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Y'all think #MaryJBlige is going to get that "hey big head" text tonight?! 👀 #KenduIsaacs A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Save it, Kendu. Mary was singing the blues way before you.

Mary has yet to comment on the posts, but her revenge body speaks for itself.