Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Not Today! Woman Accuses Bruno Mars Of Cultural Appropriation & Black Twitter Shuts Her Down

Black Twitter was not here for one writer's attempt to bash Bruno and his music.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

Bruno Mars performs at the Staples Cente

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty


One Twitter user found out what happens when you come for Bruno Mars and his music.

Plenty of people love Bruno’s music, and his sound has certainly evolved from his first album to his current one. He’s gone from crooner pop to funk, and it’s all been good.

Bruno expanded on his popularity with Uptown Funk, and it’s been played every party in existence since it came out. He rode that love to a gig opening the BET Awards this weekend, but not everyone was thrilled with his appearance.

A woman named Jenn M. Jackson, who has written for The Root and The Washington Post, went on Twitter to let it be known that she thinks Bruno’s sound is nothing more than cultural appropriation. Admittedly, Bruno’s latest album sounds like Saturday at the beauty shop. However, Jenn is not happy with how he’s risen to fame.

Before her viewed as nothing more than empty criticism, she broke down her argument.





Then she brought a few more names into the mix.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When Black Twitter caught hold of the accusation, his fans spoke up in his defense. While no one denied that Bruno was borrowing on Black music for the current incarnation of his sound, none of his listeners were holding it against him.

To be fair, it’s hard to be mad at the man behind some of the only music that everyone at the family cookout can bop to.



RELATED STORIES:

Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars Impression [VIDEO]

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars’ Dope ‘That’s What I Like’ Visual, Keyshia Teams Up With Remy & More

POLL: Did Bruno Mars & Mark Ronson Steal ‘Uptown Funk’ From This Girl Group?

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Not Today! Woman Accuses Bruno Mars Of Cultural Appropriation & Black Twitter Shuts Her Down

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 4 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos