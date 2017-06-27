Another Emmett Till Sign Defaced In Mississippi

With hate crimes on the rise since the election of President Donald Trump, many Black historical sites have been targeted by racists across the country.

A memorial for Emmett Till was recently erased and vandalized in Money, Mississippi, reports CBS News. The kidnapping and lynching of 14-year-old Till after he was accused of whistling at a White woman in 1955 and helped spur the civil rights movement.

Civil rights historical marker remembering life and death of Emmett Till has been vandalized in Mississippi: https://t.co/ZxwMJlwsXv pic.twitter.com/apsXyBWLeV — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 27, 2017

A group discovered that the vinyl panels had been torn off of the back of the marker, which had photos and writings about Till, whose family was in talks to meet with the Department Of Justice after Carolyn Bryant admitted in February to lying about Till touching her several years ago.

This was not the first time that the sign, erected in 2011 as part of the Mississippi Freedom Trail, was defaced. Allan Hammons, whose public relations firm constructed the marker, on Monday said vandals scratched the marker with a blunt tool in May. But students from St. Louis tried to fix the sign by adding their own drawings and writings about Till, reports The Clarion-Ledger.

Last year, vandals shot more than 30 bullet holes into a sign paying tribute to Till in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, marking the site where Till’s body was discovered decades ago. A fundraising drive collected more than $20,000 to replace the damaged sign.

And with the attempted erasure of Black history taking the form of defacing civil rights symbols, we know more groups will continue to fight hatred.

SOURCE: CBS News, The Clarion-Ledger

SEE ALSO:

U.S. Department Of Justice May Re-Open Emmett Till Murder Case

President Obama Signs ‘Emmett Till Bill’ To Reopen Civil Rights Cold Cases