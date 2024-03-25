Cincinnati: Fasho’s Box Office Hits Kung Fu Panda 4 Rules

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Nears $300M Global; ‘Dune 2’ Closing In On $600M; ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Traps $16M+ In Phase 1 Overseas Bow – International Box Office

Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4 had a successful weekend at the international box office, earning $55.3M from 69 markets for a total of $135M overseas and $268.2M globally.

The film performed well in key markets like China, where it led with $25.7M. Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire also had a strong opening weekend, grossing $16.4M from 25 international markets.

Dune: Part Two continues to perform well, surpassing its predecessor with $341M from 73 markets. In IMAX, Dune 2 has become the 8th highest-grossing title ever.