Listen Live
Movies

Cincinnati: Fasho’s Box Office Hits Kung Fu Panda 4 Rules

Cincinnati: Fasho's Box Office Hits Kung Fu Panda 4 Rules

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Nears $300M Global; ‘Dune 2’ Closing In On $600M; ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Traps $16M+ In Phase 1 Overseas Bow – International Box Office

 

Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4 had a successful weekend at the international box office, earning $55.3M from 69 markets for a total of $135M overseas and $268.2M globally.

The film performed well in key markets like China, where it led with $25.7M. Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire also had a strong opening weekend, grossing $16.4M from 25 international markets.

Dune: Part Two continues to perform well, surpassing its predecessor with $341M from 73 markets. In IMAX, Dune 2 has become the 8th highest-grossing title ever.

  • What was the latest movie you’ve seen?

 

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati

More from 100.3
Trending
'Kung Fu Panda' Themed Blind Boxes In Shanghai
Movies

Cincinnati: Fasho’s Box Office Hits Kung Fu Panda 4 Rules

R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Climate & Environment

Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary

Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close