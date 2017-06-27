Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche Apart During The Awards Show

Clearly, BET meant it when they said “We got you.” During Sunday night’s BET Awards, the network managed to keep Chris Brown and Karrueche as far away from each other as possible — honoring the model’s recent restraining order against her ex.

According to TMZ, Karrueche was given a heads-up by BET producers that Chris would be performing Sunday night. When he took the stage, producers moved her to a holding room to ensure Chris never got within 100 yards of her, as the court ordered requires. The singer never even sat in the audience; he was only backstage.

However, the network couldn’t prevent the altercation that went down after the award show, which was between Chris Brown and Migos. You may recall that the Breezy has beef with the group because Kae is dating Quavo.

But you know what they say — all is fair in love and hip hop.