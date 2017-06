TUPAC’S ESTATE SUED I Sang On ‘Bury Me a G’ … NOW BURY ME IN ROYALTIES

One of Tupac’s hits from the 90’s features a singer who says she never got paid for her vocals, so she’s suing … even though it appears 20 years too late to collect. Natasha Walker – who was in the R&B group Y?N-Vee — sang backups on “Bury Me a G” and even has a credit on the track. She says she and Pac made a deal in ’93 that the song would be a joint effort and she’d have equal ownership. Natasha says she’s never seen a dime from the song’s release … hence her lawsuit. One potential problem for her: It’s 2017 and the statute of limitations for contract claims in California is just 4 years.

Source TMZ

