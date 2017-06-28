Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets

Watch.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Is there anything that Pharrell can’t do?

The father of four, who welcomed triplets with his wife Helen Lasichanh back in January, stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday and dished to Jimmy Fallon about raising his new trio. He told the host, “It’s a full-on assembly line. They harmonize when they cry. When one cries, two cry, then three cry. Chain reaction is a real thing at our house.”

The famous producer has yet to reveal the sex or names of the babies, but insists that “All of them are fine and healthy.” Pharrell and Helen are also parents to 8-year-old son Rocket Ayer. He bragged about his eldest son, telling Fallon, “Rocket is into architecture now.” 

Pharrell’s babies are just five months older than Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s  twins, so the play date photos in a couple of years are going to be epic.


Congrats to Pharrell on a healthy and happy family.

Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's

Happy #TwinsDay! 15 Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were Twins

16 photos Launch gallery

Happy #TwinsDay! 15 Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were Twins

Continue reading Happy #TwinsDay! 15 Celebs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Twins

Happy #TwinsDay! 15 Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were Twins

Here's a salute to all the celebrity twins out there.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 4 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
Photos