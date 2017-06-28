Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch Mariah Carey’s Hilarious Response When A Reporter Asks About Her Ex

The pop diva always spices up an interview

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Source: Brent N. Clarke / Getty


If Mariah Carey tells you she doesn’t know anything, you better believe her the first time. One reporter tried to push the singer on a subject and she responded in classic Mariah-like fashion.

Carey was in Tel Aviv to promote her partnership with skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics. While interviewing with Israel’s Channel 2 News station, the reporter asked about her ex-fiancé James Packer. The Australian billionaire has close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I was eating the food,” Mariah said when the reporter asked about a diner she and Packer had with Netanyahu. “They had some food there that was pretty good. I don’t know. I was just there because I was invited to a dinner.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Packer has been wanted for questioning by the Israeli police for an ongoing investigation about corruption and illegal gift giving. Authorities have yet to find Packer and the reporter was hoping Mariah could give some insight. She was clueless.

“I don’t know where the mother*cker is!” she laughingly told the reporter. “How am I supposed to know?” She continued, “I have no idea. I really have no idea about the political stuff. I don’t pay attention to it.”

Carey has moved on. You can watch her full response below.


The “We Belong Together” singer was engaged to Packer, but she called it off back in October 2016. Since her split with him, she’s been in an on-and-off relationship with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.

She ain’t got time for Packer and politics.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Watch Mariah Carey’s Hilarious Response When A Reporter Asks About Her Ex

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 4 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
Photos