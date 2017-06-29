Man Accidentally Shot to Death in YouTube Stunt Gone Wrong

HALSTAD, Minn. – A Minnesota man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot at a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt , KVLY-TV reports.

Pedro Ruiz, 22, always said he wanted a big family in his home in Halstad, Minnesota, according to his aunt, Claudia Ruiz. Her nephew’s girlfriend, 19-year-old Monalisa Perez, the mother of his first child, is seven months pregnant with their second.

Now, Perez faces a charge of second-degree manslaughter after a court appearance Wednesday, according to the Pioneer Press. She was released on a $7,000 bond.

“They were in love. They loved each other. It was just a prank gone wrong. It shouldn’t of happened like this. It shouldn’t have happened at all,” Ruiz said. “He wanted to have so many babies. I remember him telling me.”

Around 6:30 Monday night, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 500 block of U.S. Highway 75 in Halstad on a report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene they closed the stretch of Highway 75. A med helicopter was called in as first responders performed chest compressions on Ruiz, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple was trying to achieve YouTube fame – to get views, subscribers and notoriety – so they tried amping up their pranks, according to KVLY.





